April 8th, 1939 – February 1st, 2024

Siegfried “Mike” Kiegerl, 84, passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2024, warm in his bed with his beloved dog Buddy at his side. His devoted wife of 60 years, Peggy, was holding his hand, with other family members, prayers and love surrounding him. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Christine, and his loving parents Heinrich and Erna Maria. He is survived by his wife Marguerite “Peggy”, his children Erna and Matt, his grandchildren Megan, Kate, Nick, Zack, Alex, Lauren, and Jake, his great-grandchildren Ashlynn, Amaya, Sage, and Cayden, and his sisters Traudel (Norbert) Steiner and Viola Just-Franke.

“A life well lived.”

Siegfried Mathias “Mike” Kiegerl was born on April 8, 1939, in Mannheim, Germany. He lived through the trauma of WW2 as a young boy, seeing firsthand the atrocities of war. He graduated high school in Germany and decided to travel to America after seeing the generosity and kindness of the American soldiers in Germany after the war. He immigrated to America at age 19, arriving with just $200 to his name, sponsored by an aunt who was a nun. He told the story of arriving at Ellis Island and providing his name only to get a look up and down and the comment “You look like a Mike”. Although never part of his legal name, it’s the name most all knew him by. He “fell in love with America” and went on to study at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He met his future wife Peggy while working as a night orderly at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He often referred to her as his “saintly” wife and returned to his Catholic faith with the influence of her strong beliefs. They married in 1963 and started a family in Chicago before he decided to take a position with TWA in 1966. The family moved to New York where Matt was born, back to Chicago where Christine was born, and then finally settled in Kansas City where TWA was based. He flew on the famous Boeing 747 all around the world, translating in several languages as an in-service flight manager. Realizing the value of education and hard work needed to achieve the American dream, he worked overtime to finish his BA and went on to graduate with honors. Shortly after, he received his MBA in International Management. This kickstarted a keen interest in starting and owning a business, and after graduation, he and Peggy started Professional Rehabilitation Management, Inc. Their hard work paid off, and the company grew rapidly to hundreds of employees in seven states. They owned a variety of other business interests as well, including a travel agency, a restaurant, and a software company. Mike firmly believed that working hard would lead to success and that “Education is the one thing nobody can ever take from you”. He was an avid reader with an entire library of knowledge and classic literature. Classical music was his passion, as was teaching and politics. Later in life, after retiring from business, he served as a member of the Kansas House of Representatives from 2005-2017, working as a lawmaker on children’s issues, protecting the unborn, and state economics. His love for animals, especially shelter dogs, will never be forgotten. A world traveler who was multi-lingual, he enjoyed taking his family all around the world on wonderful vacations. “The best is only good enough” was a favorite saying. His passion for family traditions, generosity to others, and perseverance to achieve his dreams guided his life with these values instilled in his children and grandchildren. It’s comforting to know he’s in Heaven with his youngest daughter Christine, his parents, and all of our family members who have gone to be with God. His legacy will live on, and we will always remember and pray for him with deep appreciation, humor, and abiding love.

Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, February 16, 2024, beginning at 10:30 a.m. for the Rosary, and 11:00 a.m. for funeral services, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Olathe, Kansas. A short graveside service will follow after the procession to Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Olathe. A luncheon at the church will be served after with all invited and welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to St Paul’s Catholic Church or Catholic Community Hospice with our gratitude.

