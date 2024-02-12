February 4th, 1941 – January 31st, 2024

Stanley Robert Munson Jr, 82, Olathe, Kansas, died Wednesday, Jan, 31st, 2024, at Villa St. Francis.

Stan was born February 4th, 1941, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Stanley Robert Munson Sr and Gladys Hager Munson. He attended Atchison Elementary, Atchison High School, and attended Emporia State College.

He and Kathy Moss were united in marriage on June 3, 1967, at Broadmoor Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Stan began his career as a teacher in Axtel, Kansas. Later Stan, Kathy, and the children moved back to Atchison, Kansas where he became a branch manager at Commerce Savings Loan and World Savings Bank. He was also an entrepreneur.

Stan was an active member of St. Benedict Parish and participated in Adoration at the church. He moved to Shawnee, Kansas in 2016, and loved music, concerts, and everything KU.

Survivors include his children Rob (Mia) Munson, Shawnee, Kansas, Susie Pfannenstiel, Wichita, Kansas, David Munson (Lieah Torbet) Katy, Texas, & Quinn Munson, Kansas City, Missouri. His sister, Janet (Gary) Downing, Overland Park, Kansas, and seven grandchildren, Bailey, Chase, Sloan, Alex, Jack, Nate, and Colin.

Celebration of Life will be at Maloney’s Sports Bar and Grill (7201 W 79th St, Overland Park, Kansas 66204) from 12:00 PM -2:00 PM on Sunday, February, 18th 2024. Contributions are suggested to St. Benedict School Endowment or Mount St. Scholastica and may be left in the care of the Celebration of Life ceremony or mailed to PO Box 861186, Shawnee, Kansas, 66286.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.