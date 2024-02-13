August 31, 1960 — February 6, 2024

Prairie Village

Brian Thomas O’Rourke peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on February 6th, 2024, at the age of 63. Brian was born on August 31,1960 in Kansas City as the 7th child welcomed to William Andrew O’Rourke and Elizabeth Betty O’Rourke. He joins them, along with his sister Marita O’Rourke Bartholome and son Brian Thomas O’Rourke II in the loving arms of our lord.

He will be deeply missed by his siblings, William O’Rourke, Eileen O’Rourke Upton, Terry O’Rourke, Kevin O’Rourke, Mary Beth O’Rourke Hodes, Amy O’Rourke Straus. He leaves behind a legacy of love and joy that will forever be treasured by his devoted wife, Erin Ryan O’Rourke and their children, Caitlin with her husband Conner Wood, Cullen with his wife Ellie Edelman, Shannon, and Colleen, along with his adored grandchildren Rowan, Callum, and Lucy. Brian was also a cherished uncle to his 16 nieces and nephews who will forever carry his memory in their hearts.

To know Brian is to love Brian, each chapter of Brian’s life is represented by the relationships he has fostered. Whether you knew him as a friend, colleague, or stranger you were touched by his overwhelming generosity and passion for community. Brian was an optimist through every phase of life and held this faith close to him through every adversity.

Brian found joy in the simple pleasures of life, from spending time with cherished friends and family to cheering on the Chiefs and Royals. His unwavering faith sustained him, and he found solace in the beauty of Table Rock Lake and his beautiful farm. Brian cultivated his relationships through action, whether it be a spontaneous visit with his nieces, nephews and grandchildren bearing donuts or a call from your favorite friend Pork, he knew how to make people feel loved and important. Brian’s kindness, warmth, and infectious personality touched the lives of all who knew him, including his loyal employees at Midwest Power Industries.

A Visitation will be held Saturday, February 10, 11:30 at Visitation Parish, followed by a Rosary beginning at 12:30 and Funeral service to begin at 1:00. All are welcome to join and celebrate Brian’s tremendous life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Visitation School and Bags of Fun Kansas City.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.