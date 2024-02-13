April 16th, 1973 – February 9th, 2024

Diane Marie Kelly, age 50 of Merriam, KS passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at her home surrounded by family.

The celebration of life will be held at 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Matt Ross Community Center. 8101 Marty St, Overland Park, KS 66204

Please do not give any flowers.

Diane was born April 16th,1973 to Eugene “Gene” and Janet (Kunkel) Wurth in Remsen. Diane was raised on the family farm and attended Remsen St. Mary’s School graduating in 1991.

Diane went to Western Iowa Tech for 2 years and then moved to Kansas to pursue her career in Drafting/Estimating.

She enjoyed many vacations with family and friends. Her hobbies included playing games, canoeing, camping, volleyball, and attending sports events and activities for her children.

Diane leaves behind her husband, Jim Kelly; two children Parker and Alexis Kelly; her parents, Gene and Janet Wurth; ten siblings, Ron (Trish) Wurth, Ken (Michelle) Wurth, Jolene Johnson, Pat (Laura) Wurth, Jacquie (Cliff) Hansen, Tim (Roxanne) Wurth, Chuck (Tracey) Wurth, Kathy Hanson, Karla (Lance) Pierce, Doug (Melissa) Wurth, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.