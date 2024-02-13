July 9, 1920 – February 10, 2024

Helen L. Hunt, 103, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away, February 10th, 2024.

Helen was born on July 9th, 1920 in Auburn, Nebraska. She served in the US Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. She married Harold Hunt, February 7, 1948 in Auburn, NE. Helen worked in the advertising and publishing industry for several years.

She was a member of the Overland Park Lutheran Church.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hunt. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Janice (George) Prucha, Judy (Rich) Prucha, Bill Kizer, Richard (Kris McCann) Gray, Rhonda (Don) Maddux, John (Elena) Hunt, Cathy Hunt, Myra Lou (Scott) Fouts and other great nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service

Saturday

February 17, 2024

1:00 PM

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Avenue

Overland Park, KS 66210

Donations

Overland Park Lutheran Church

7810 W 79th St, Overland Park, KS 66204, Overland Park KS 66204

Tel: 1-913-642-4461

Web: https://oplutheran.com/

