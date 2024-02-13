July 9, 1920 – February 10, 2024
Helen L. Hunt, 103, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away, February 10th, 2024.
Helen was born on July 9th, 1920 in Auburn, Nebraska. She served in the US Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. She married Harold Hunt, February 7, 1948 in Auburn, NE. Helen worked in the advertising and publishing industry for several years.
She was a member of the Overland Park Lutheran Church.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hunt. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Janice (George) Prucha, Judy (Rich) Prucha, Bill Kizer, Richard (Kris McCann) Gray, Rhonda (Don) Maddux, John (Elena) Hunt, Cathy Hunt, Myra Lou (Scott) Fouts and other great nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service
Saturday
February 17, 2024
1:00 PM
Johnson County Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
Donations
Overland Park Lutheran Church
7810 W 79th St, Overland Park, KS 66204, Overland Park KS 66204
Tel: 1-913-642-4461
Web: https://oplutheran.com/
