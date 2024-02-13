All major Johnson County public school districts will not have classes Wednesday for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City after three districts all announced course reversals on Monday.

In the hours after the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII Sunday night, only the Shawnee Mission School District said it would cancel classes Wednesday in anticipation of a victory parade in downtown Kansas City.

Blue Valley, Olathe and USD 232 all said they would move forward with classes as regularly scheduled, with all three districts citing the need to keep to their planned calendars following the cancellation of class days in January due to wintry weather.

But by the end of the day Monday, all three had changed their minds, announcing that classes on Wednesday would, indeed be canceled.

“As we approach the Super Bowl parade Wednesday, we are unfortunately experiencing a significant strain on our system that is impacting staffing, student attendance and transportation,” the Olathe district said in its announcement Monday.

“While our hope as a school district was to communicate early and prioritize education by keeping our schools open as regularly scheduled, we are making the decision to cancel our planned half-day of classes and conferences.”

Here are the details for each district’s plan for Wednesday and making that day up:

Blue Valley

The district announced Monday classes will not be in session this Wednesday “due to operational challenges, including staffing, busing and attendance.”

The district now says the canceled class day Wednesday will be made up with a regular school day on Monday, April 1, which had previously been planned as a staff professional development day.

The district said it has already missed five school days in January that were canceled by inclement weather.

Olathe

A scheduled half-day of classes on Wednesday along with parent-teacher conferences has been canceled in Olathe.

All Olathe district facilities, including daycares, will now be closed that day.

Parent-teacher conferences originally scheduled for Wednesday have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21, the district says.

“We want you to know that decisions like this are extremely difficult, and we apologize for any inconvenience this change in plans may have on our community,” the district said.

Shawnee Mission

The Shawnee Mission School District announced Sunday soon after the Super Bowl ended that classes would be canceled Wednesday, Feb. 14.

“When our city has previously celebrated World Series and Super Bowl championships, this has created a tremendous impact on our entire community, which has put a strain on staffing, student attendance, and transportation,” SMSD Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said in an email message to families Sunday night.

The district announced Wednesday would be a “Plan A” day, according to the district’s inclement weather protocol, meaning all district facilities — including daycares — would be closed and no staff would report to work.

USD 232 in DeSoto