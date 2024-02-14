fbpx
Kyle Palmer
Kyle Palmer
Leawood lawmaker recounts moments after shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl rally

Mari-Lynn Poskin and her husband David at Union Station Wednesday for the Chiefs' Super Bowl rally. Photo via X.

Kansas state Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin of Leawood said Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory rally at Union Station was supposed to be a sort of Valentine’s Day present for herself and her husband, David.

“We were looking forward to the most glorious day of the year, celebrating our team, the Chiefs, and having a happy Valentine’s Day,” Poskin said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s so heartbreaking because it had been such a glorious occasion,” she said.

Poskin and her husband, who gets around in a wheelchair, were at Union Station shortly after the team’s rally ended when several gunshots were fired, sowing immediate panic and chaos.

The Poskins had viewed the really from near the stage in front of Union Station, and by the end, Poskin said she was inside a restroom in Union Station when people began rushing in, pushing her and others back from the door.

She said she got pushed to the ground and found herself face to face with three young girls.

“They were looking at me, looking for reassurance, asking me if everything was going to be alright. And I couldn’t tell them for sure that it was,” she said.

KCMO officials say one dead, multiple injured

Kansas City Police officials said Wednesday afternoon that multiple gunshot victims had been rushed to area hospitals.

At a press conference, Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Stacey Graves said one of the victims had died.

She said at least 10-15 people suffered gunshot wounds in all, though she added she couldn’t give an exact number.

“As soon as the rally ended there were shots fired on the west side of Union Station,” Graves said. “There were officers on scene, and one of the suspects was pursued immediately. Officers immediately began assisting victims and delivering life-sustaining aid.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was also on hand for the press conference.

“This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City,” Lucas said.

Videos circulating on social media showed multiple being taken into police custody in handcuffs.

Another widely shared video appears to show rally-goers tackling a man alleged to be one of the shooters.

Several JoCo lawmakers were at rally

Poskin, a second term Democrat from Kansas House District 20 in Leawood, said the shooting at the rally was a stark reminder of why more gun control is needed.

“It made me want to recommit to fighting this baloney,” she said. “My kids are grown now, but I walked out of there today seeing kids and parents in tears. I am in a position to help affect change on this.”

State Sen. Dinah Sykes of Lenexa, a Democrat and the Senate Minority Leader, also said she was at the rally and issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“We can’t continue to accept routine, preventable gun violence as normal,” she said.

Multiple other elected officials, both local and federal, also appeared to have been at the rally and checked in on social media.

That included Kansas Rep. Jo Ella Hoye, a Democrat from Lenexa.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, a first term Republican, said he was “angered by the senseless act of violence that turned a day of celebration for our community into a complete tragedy.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly also attended the rally and took to X (formerly Twitter) to say she had been evacuated and was out of harm’s way.

Kyle Palmer
Kyle Palmer

Hi! I’m Kyle Palmer, the editor of the Johnson County Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri’s NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master’s degree in education policy from Stanford University.

