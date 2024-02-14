Kansas state Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin of Leawood said Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory rally at Union Station was supposed to be a sort of Valentine’s Day present for herself and her husband, David.

“We were looking forward to the most glorious day of the year, celebrating our team, the Chiefs, and having a happy Valentine’s Day,” Poskin said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s so heartbreaking because it had been such a glorious occasion,” she said.

Poskin and her husband, who gets around in a wheelchair, were at Union Station shortly after the team’s rally ended when several gunshots were fired, sowing immediate panic and chaos.

The Poskins had viewed the really from near the stage in front of Union Station, and by the end, Poskin said she was inside a restroom in Union Station when people began rushing in, pushing her and others back from the door.

She said she got pushed to the ground and found herself face to face with three young girls.

“They were looking at me, looking for reassurance, asking me if everything was going to be alright. And I couldn’t tell them for sure that it was,” she said.

KCMO officials say one dead, multiple injured

Kansas City Police officials said Wednesday afternoon that multiple gunshot victims had been rushed to area hospitals.

At a press conference, Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Stacey Graves said one of the victims had died.

She said at least 10-15 people suffered gunshot wounds in all, though she added she couldn’t give an exact number.

“As soon as the rally ended there were shots fired on the west side of Union Station,” Graves said. “There were officers on scene, and one of the suspects was pursued immediately. Officers immediately began assisting victims and delivering life-sustaining aid.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was also on hand for the press conference.

“This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City,” Lucas said.

Videos circulating on social media showed multiple being taken into police custody in handcuffs.

Another widely shared video appears to show rally-goers tackling a man alleged to be one of the shooters.

A #Chiefs fan risked his life to tackle one of the shooters and prevent anyone else from being harmed. Absolutely heroic.

pic.twitter.com/TPG3tIGGxn — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 14, 2024

Several JoCo lawmakers were at rally

Poskin, a second term Democrat from Kansas House District 20 in Leawood, said the shooting at the rally was a stark reminder of why more gun control is needed.

“It made me want to recommit to fighting this baloney,” she said. “My kids are grown now, but I walked out of there today seeing kids and parents in tears. I am in a position to help affect change on this.”

State Sen. Dinah Sykes of Lenexa, a Democrat and the Senate Minority Leader, also said she was at the rally and issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“We can’t continue to accept routine, preventable gun violence as normal,” she said.

Kansas families should be able to celebrate in public without the threat of being shot. We can’t continue to accept routine, preventable gun violence as normal. pic.twitter.com/NxSQ7ZRuis — Dinah Sykes (@dinah_sykes) February 14, 2024

Multiple other elected officials, both local and federal, also appeared to have been at the rally and checked in on social media.

That included Kansas Rep. Jo Ella Hoye, a Democrat from Lenexa.

ENOUGH! Willam & I are safe on a bus. ENOUGH 💔 https://t.co/wsmF7i5qHK — Jo Ella Hoye (@joellahoye) February 14, 2024

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, a first term Republican, said he was “angered by the senseless act of violence that turned a day of celebration for our community into a complete tragedy.”

Today, I joined thousands of Chiefs fans who came together to celebrate a great season and honor the Super Bowl victory which has brought so much joy to our state. I am devastated and angered by the senseless act of violence that turned a day of celebration for our community into… — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 14, 2024

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly also attended the rally and took to X (formerly Twitter) to say she had been evacuated and was out of harm’s way.