Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Shawnee mother of two who was also a beloved local DJ and radio host, died on Wednesday after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally at Union Station.

More than 20 other people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting which occurred around 2 p.m. in an area just west of Union Station shortly after the team’s rally on stage ended.

KKFI 90.1 FM confirmed Lopez-Galvan’s death on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the post reads.

In it’s post, KKFI also asked anyone who thinks they may know something to reach out to law enforcement at (816) 234-5111.

Lopez-Galvan was a local DJ, radio host

Lopez-Galvan co-hosted A Taste of Tejano, a radio show on KKFI.

The show, which “plays the best Tejano music north of Texas,” airs weekly on Tuesday nights from 8 to 10 p.m., according to KKFI’s website.

She was also a local DJ known as Lisa G.

Joe Arce, publisher of Kansas City Hispanic News, said he had known Lopez-Galvan since she was a teenager.

“Her father, who happened to be a mariachi performer, he taught her the love for mariachi music and for other types of Latino music, including Tejano,” Arce told the Post. “And that was one of her passions was Tejano music. You could catch her from time to time singing along with certain songs that she really enjoyed.”

She and her family are involved in larger community

Lopez-Galvan went to school at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, according to her Facebook page.

Beto Lopez Sr., Lopez-Galvan’s father, is also in the music industry, according to Kansas City Hispanic News.

Her brother, J. Beto Lopez, is the president and chief executive officer of Guadalupe Centers, Inc., a Latino social services nonprofit in Kansas City, Mo, the Kansas City Star reports.

“She just really enjoyed life and she had a big heart,” Arce told the Post. “She gave to the community in different ways, from time to time, especially fundraisers. She participated with many, many fundraisers where someone was in need of some funds to help them maybe get through a situation, maybe somebody that needed help to pay some doctor bills or something. She was able to DJ for them and to raise those dollars, and gave her time.”

Loved ones share memories of Lopez-Galvan

Several of Lopez-Galvan’s loved ones and fellow community members took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to share memories, as well as thoughts and prayers.

“Such a beautiful day ruined by such ignorance,” one friend wrote. “My heart breaks for my dear friend and her family.”



“It’s always the innocent ones that get hurt or pass away,” another said on Facebook. “A great person was taken today and she was a good friend.”

“Bringing in 2023 with you,” Cindy Garcia wrote. “You were loved by so many. Our community has suffered a HUGE loss.”

“You were the best softball coach a kid could have,” another person wrote.