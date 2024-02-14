The Shawnee City Council this week quietly passed its federal and state legislative priorities, which this year focus on local issues like transportation infrastructure, home rule and redeveloping the downtown post office.

The city council on Monday voted 7-0 to approve its list of priorities the city would like to see legislators focus on in Kansas and Washington D.C. Councilmember Kurt Knappen was absent for the vote.

The unanimity of the vote served as stark contrast to the contentious discussion the council had last year over its 2023 legislative priorities, which included voicing support for a transgender sports ban.

Councilmember Tony Gillette, who was one of the driving forces behind last year’s mention of transgender sports issues, said he was pleased with the talks the city council had this year with city staff in draftng the 2024 priorities at a council committee meeting on Jan. 22.

“It was really done excellently and I’m forward to supporting this agenda,” he said.

The priorities establish the city’s stance on certain topics

The city council’s list of legislative priorities — usually approved each year — serve as the city’s public stance on specific issues and give city staff guidance on the city’s position if they’re discussed in Topeka or Washington, D.C.

In 2023, the city council stoked controversy when it included a transgender sports ban in its list of priorities.

This year’s agenda adhered to more traditional topics, including the city’s revenue neutral rate as well as public investment in transportation and strengthening housing laws that protect suburban homeowners.

Here are the most notable topics it focused on:

More investment in key roadways

Shawnee’s legislative agenda calls for federal and state investment in public transportation infrastructure, particularly highway, transit and safety programs.

The city also supports better rail service to people in the area, including a modern, sustainable transportation system available to all Kansas residents.

“The City of Shawnee supports a modern and sustainable transportation system that meets the needs of all Kansans,” the city wrote, noting the state should invest in airport facilities, develop recreational trails and improve passenger and freight rail service.

Strengthening laws that favor suburban homeowners

On both federal and state levels, the council’s legislative priorities calls for a reform of the Fair Housing Act’s Zoning Ordinance.

Specifically, the city wants to strengthen laws that favor “Class 1” cities and their ability to use zoning laws in favor of suburban home dwellers.

“All this can be done without infringing on the rights of the disabled,” city documents stated. “The rights of Single Family Residential zoning should equally protect the rights of property owners.”

This item previously appeared on the council’s 2023 legislative agenda.

Local control on policy issues

In its list of state priorities, the city reaffirmed its support for Home Rule Authority, which allows cities to determine policy issues independently.

“Preserving Home Rule correctly protects the right of local elected officials and their constituents to find solutions to the issues and problems unique to their community,” city documents stated.

Revisiting the state’s revenue neutral rate criteria

In its state legislative priorities, the council would also like the Kansas Legislature to revisit the criteria and limitations of the revenue neutral rate.

The revenue neutral rate is the tax rate that generates the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous budget year using the current-year assessed valuation. When cities seek to surpass the revenue neutral, they are required by current state law to publish notice and host a public hearing.

The city is asking the state to reconsider the law in order to address impacts from inflation and new construction, as well as other challenges that increase valuation and effectively increase the city’s budget.

Mental health and emergency funding

In both lists of its federal and state priorities, the city council supported additional sources for mental health services.

The city stated a need for more funding for mental health programs, youth suicide prevention, community mental health centers and additional bed space for patients with mental health issues.

“Mental health is a critical component of the public safety and health of the residents of Shawnee and the state of Kansas,” city documents stated.

The city also stated its support for more money for mental health programs, including those that have trained mental health co-responders work alongside law enforcement officers in responding to mental health crises.

Redevelop the downtown post office

In its federal priorities, the city stated that private developers and Shawnee want to partner with the United States Postal Service to redevelop the 1.5-acre post office downtown.

That post office, 6201 Nieman Rd., hasn’t been updated since it was built in 1969, according to city documents.

“The Shawnee Post Office has and continues to generate numerous complaints due to building aesthetics, degraded and failing infrastructure, poor facility traffic circulation, and poor hours of service,” according to city documents. “This Post Office is no longer the best use for this area and does not fit Shawnee’s downtown vision.”

City documents stated that it continues to degrade and be a nuisance and would be a good fit for renovations since it’s located in a federally designated Economic Opportunity Zones, which are designed to attract investors to revitalize projects in these areas.

Go deeper: Read the council’s full list of state and federal legislative priorities