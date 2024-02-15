Kathryn Greer Yates

April 9, 1985 — February 8, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Kathryn (Katie) Greer Yates was born to Kevin and Margaret Abbott in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on April 9, 1985. She attended Shawnee Mission South High School, Overland Park, KS where she played soccer. In addition, she loved running, shopping, and fashion. She always had her hair styled cute with some adorable jewelry. She enjoyed all things sporty especially the Kansas City Chiefs and talking with her Grandpa Phil about all types of sporting events, which she loved to watch and attend.

Following high school, Katie attended Colorado State University and Metropolitan State University of Denver. She obtained a bachelor’s degree, Human Development and Family Studies. Katie worked in the Financial and Wealth Management Services obtaining numerous licensures to be able to support her clients until her passing.

Katie married the love of her life Christopher Yates on May 29, 2010, in Cozumel, Mexico. They started their wonderful family while living in Colorado, where they enjoyed the mountains and all the great outdoor activities that Colorado had to offer. They moved back to Kansas City to be closer to all their family in 2014. She was an amazing mother to her son Gavin (11), and daughters Tenley (10) and Riley (6). Katie had a zest for life and her children were her pride and joy. She enjoyed volunteering at her kids’ school and going to all her kids’ activities to cheer them on. Her family was the center of her world, and she loved them with all her heart.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Dr. K.P. and Isabel Abbott, Phil and Connie Donohue, Aunt Susan Donohue, Aunt Mary Quinn, Aunt Kay Abbott and Aunt Mary Abbott.

Katie is survived by husband Chris, son Gavin, and daughters Tenley and Riley; parents Margaret Donohue of Sioux Falls, SD and Kevin Abbott of Lee’s Summit, MO, sister Kelli (Josh) Williams of Fairway, KS and sister Connie (Caleb) Teague of Lee’s Summit, MO; father and mother in-law John and Linda Yates of Overland Park, KS; brother-in-law Kevin (Amy) Yates of Liberty, MO; four nephews and three nieces; numerous aunts and uncles.

Reception to follow services at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 7241 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, Kansas 66205.

Donation can be made online to the Blue Valley Educational Foundation (aka BVEF) at fundbv.org

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.