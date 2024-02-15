September 23, 1947 — January 31, 2024

Overland Park

Linda Sue Zimmerman, 76, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on January 31,2024 with her husband at her bedside while residing at Santa Marta Senior Community Center in Olathe, Kansas. Linda was a loving, warm and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all those who knew her. She was born on September 23, 1947, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to the late James E and Rose Marie Millstead. Linda was known for her love of family, hobbies and shopping. She especially loved shopping at Nordstrom, where she would spend entire days and come home with clothes to model for her husband, Denny. She had a passion for collecting artist dolls, artist bears, and miniature figures called Wee Forest Folk. Linda enjoyed traveling with her husband and best friends after retirement, always cherishing these life experiences. She loved attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events throughout the years. She had a reputation for not finishing her meals but would always eat her desserts. She would also sit late into the night working puzzles. Linda met her husband, Dennis Zimmerman, while in Radiology school. They were married May 25th, 1968 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Linda and Dennis lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, several Kansas City area locations and Chicago.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Dennis Zimmerman; her daughter, Stacy Zimmerman Redus; her son Ryan Zimmerman; her grandchildren, Annabelle Zimmerman 19, Brooklynn Zimmerman 18, Evie Zimmerman 11, Campbell Redus 17, and Emma Redus 16; and her brother, Jim Millstead; Niece, Tara Millstead. Linda also has several cousins living out of state. She was preceded in death by her parents, James E and Rose Marie Millstead, her grandparents, James and Belva Millstead, and Joe and Goldie Brown.

Linda attended Lincoln Southeast Hight School in Lincoln, Nebraska, and later pursued a career as a Radiology Technician. She worked at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, as well as various orthopedic offices. Linda also had experience in medical billing and retail.

Linda worshipped with her family at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas. In her free time, Linda enjoyed collecting various items, shopping, and reading.

Linda is now free of the diseases that ravaged her body over the last number of years. Type 1 diabetes and Alzheimer’s were a horrible combination that Linda bravely endured. She was a trooper and never complained. We love her so much and know that she is now free of her pain and suffering.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Linda are suggetsted to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 2216-7023 or https://diabetes.org/?form=FUNYHSQXNZD or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.