Mildred Rae Clifton

April 25, 1925 — February 8, 2024

Lenexa

Mildred R. Clifton was born April 25, 1925 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to John Richard Joyner and Garow Moore Joyner. She graduated from school in Portsmouth City, Virginia before earning her associate degree at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.

Mildred met and married William (Daddy Bill) M. Clifton May 16,1957 in Parsons, Kansas. Mildred had already started working for Hallmark Cards in Parsons, Kansas and then transferred to the Hallmark Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri after her marriage to Bill. She in the Credit Department as a staff member, trainer and supervisor remaining always in that same department during her career. In addition, she worked with and coordinated with the Hallmark Retail Shops, the Marketing Group and Finance Groups regarding their billing/payments. Mildred’s career with Hallmark extended for 47 years, retiring in March 1990.

They attended the First Baptist Church of Overland Park for several years serving in several roles in the church, i.e. working on the Board regarding budgeting, maintenance, membership, etc.

Mildred and Bill also attended Hallmark stage programs on a regular basis and enjoyed dining at local restaurants with family members, Paul, Joyce and Cindy. They also thoroughly enjoyed cooking and prepared family dinners for all seasonal holidays, birthdays and anniversaries with daughter Cindy and her husband Harold along with grandkids Raeanna, Rachelle and Ryan. In addition, they co-owned with Harold and Cindy, a lakeside home and boat at Lake of the Ozarks lakeside house and boat. They visited regularly on weekends with family and friends cooking, swimming, boating and skiing. Also worked together with house repairs and maintenance. They also loved to travel across the country.

Other members of the family that preceded Mildred were: her husband, William Clifton; her father and mother, Richard and Garow Joyner; bother Clifton Joyner; sister Loraine Joyner ; and son-in-law Harold Bogatie; niece Eleanor Joyce Odle and several other members.

Surviving family members are; her daughter Cynthia Bogatie; crandchildren Raeanna and David Williams; Rachel Brinkman; Ryan and Lindsay Bogatie; and nephew Paul Odle. Grand niece Layla Odle, Great grandchildren Lauren Williams, Blake Williams, Kelsey Brinkman, Guy Duncan, Abe Duncan, Mara Duncan, Esther Bogatie and numerous other family members.

Services for Mildred will take place at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, Monday February 19th with a visitation at 10:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.