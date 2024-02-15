Months after former Chief Frank Donchez resigned from the post, Overland Park is gearing up to search for its next Chief of Police.

The city expects to select the next official to lead its department by mid-year, Assistant City Manager Bryan Dehner told the Overland Park City Council Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.

While department officials, community members and other city leaders may play a role in various stages of the search process, City Manager Lori Curtis Luther will be the decision-maker.

What’s happening now?

This month and next, Dehner said the city will be working to select a recruitment firm and potentially a secondary consultant to help with the national search for the next Chief of Police.

The exact price tag on that is unclear, but Curtis Luther said the search could cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

What are the next steps on the police chief search?

Into the spring, community groups, leaders from surrounding cities and city leaders will work to develop a profile of ideal characteristics and qualifications for the next leader of the Overland Park Police Department.

Police department employees will also weigh in.

In May and June, city officials will assemble a panel to help conduct the confidential interviews of each candidate.

That whole stage of the search will happen behind closed doors, Curtis Luther said. Who exactly will be involved in that is unclear.

Finally, if all goes to plan, Curtis Luther will make a decision in June, according to the committee presentation earlier this week.

Overland Park’s last police chief resigned last year

Donchez was at times an embattled figure in Overland Park, facing calls to resign from community faith leaders back in 2021 over his handling of the 2018 police shooting death of teenager John Albers, who was having a mental health crisis, and how his department treated protesters in 2020.

Last September, Donchez officially resigned after Curtis Luther, the city manager, had begun the process of terminating him following Donchez’s run-in with Sheila Albers at an Overland Park City Council meeting.

Albers, John Albers’ mother, described in an email to the mayor and city manager a heated conversation she had with Donchez, where he allegedly put blame on her and her husband for their son’s killing because they “left him in his time of need.”

“It is clear Donchez justifies the use of force because in his mind we failed as parents. Victim blaming at its best,” Albers’ email, which the city ultimately released to the public, said. “I said what needed to be said and he did not like it. He showed his true colors and I am glad I stood my ground.”

More on this: Overland Park had started firing police chief when he resigned