Ron L. Howitt

July 24, 1946 — January 11, 2024

Ronnie Lynn Howitt, 77, Overland Park, Kansas passed peacefully on January 11, 2024 with his family by his side. He was born July 24th, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Alice Lea Howitt Wales and Byron C. Howitt. He graduated from Central High School in 1964 and attended Northwestern Missouri State where he was president of his fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon, played basketball during his time there, and graduated in 1968 with a degree in Business. Ron served in the U.S. Army National Guard in St. Louis, Missouri for 6 years. He then worked for Southwestern Bell and AT&T as a regional manager while he lived in St. Louis, Chicago, and Kansas City.

Ron retired in Overland Park, Kansas from AT&T in 1999 and has since enjoyed spending time golfing, being with friends and family, traveling, and going for walks. Ron was a devoted member of the Church throughout his life and was on the Church Council at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.

Ron Howitt was preceded in death by his parents Byron C. Howitt, Alice Lea Howitt Wales and stepfather Gordon E. Wales; four aunts, Betty Jo Howitt, Florence Swan, Lena Beets, and Flossie Brown; uncle, Claude Tunnell. Survivors include: wife, Carol Howitt of Overland Park, Kansas; children, Shannon Turgeon of Overland Park, Kansas; Julie Thompson (Matt) and John Howitt (Anne) of St. Louis, Missouri. Grandchildren, Hannah and Haley Styczykowski of Overland Park, Kansas; Grace and Ava Thompson, Andrew and Lauren Howitt of St. Louis, Missouri. Ron’s family thanks you at this time for the love and support that has been given during this difficult period. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm Saturday, February 17th at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.

“May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.