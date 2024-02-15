October 2, 1928 — January 24, 2024

Olathe

Winona Rhodes, age 95, died January 24,2024. Services will be at Johnson County Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS on February 16th.Visitation is at 1:00, Funeral at 2:00 followed by interment at 3:00 PM.

Winona was preceded in death by her husband Roland, parents Harry and Florence Carpenter, and Earl Myers. Survived by children; Chris (Ray) Bush, David (Suzy) Rhodes, Alan (Cathie) Rhodes and Debbie (Mike) Ball, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Winona was born October 2,1928 in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Kansas City and attended Central High School where she graduated in 1945 at age 16. She held numerous offices in a wide variety of Societies. She married her high school sweetheart Roland on April 4, 1947. They lived in Lawrence, Overland Park and Gardner. They had four children: Christine, David, Alan and Deborah.

Winona loved to travel and visited many countries including Greece, Australia, Canada and Mexico to list a few. They did several cruises going to Alaska, Hawaii, and around South America. She also loved to drive and see the sites in the U.S. They visited almost all 50 State Capitols as well as many National Parks.

One of her favorite places was “Grandma’s lake house” at Pomme de Terre Lake where she shared her love of the water with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She taught them to swim, ski and drive the boats.

Winona loved animals. She had several dogs and cats. She and her husband Roland also owned Aristo Morgan Horse Farm in Gardner, KS where she helped with breeding and delivering foals. She also traveled to horse shows and events in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma City and The American Royal where several of their horses became National Champions.

She spent many hours sewing and quilting, making holiday decorations for grandkids, and decorating her home for every holiday. She loved to entertain the family on birthdays and holidays. Winona was a volunteer at Olathe Medical Center for many years and she was an avid reader.

Memorials;

Youth Civic Leadership Institute fund (YCLI) ; Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish Dr., Lawrence, KS 660452350; Aldersgate United Methodist Church 15315 W. 151st St., Olathe, KS 66062

