Each week during the 2024 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Johnson County lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is a submission from Democratic Rep. Linda Featherston of House District 16, which currently covers part of Overland Park.

Republican Rep. Owen Donohoe and Democratic Sen. Pat Pettey were also asked to submit columns this week but neither did. The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

My original draft of this column was going to focus on HB 2689, a bill I and a bipartisan group of co-sponsors introduced that shifts the cost share for diagnostic mammograms from patients to insurers.

The bill has passed in roughly 20 other states with little pushback. It would save health care dollars and lives through early detection. It seems like an easy opportunity for the legislature to work together, but it appears we will never know because extremist leadership has refused to grant the bill a hearing.

But Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally at Union Station changed all of that and has forever changed the lives of countless people in the metro area.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, Missouri and Kansas, rank 38th and 37th respectively in state-by-state rankings that take into account the strength of states’ gun laws relative to the rate of violent gun deaths.

There is plenty of room for improvement in both states.

Kansans want gun safety reform

The 2022 Kansas Speaks survey demonstrates this is what the majority of Kansans want. In fact, 54% of respondents felt that the government and society could take action that would be effective in preventing mass shootings.

The same survey showed that more than 70% of respondents favored the following policies:

Setting the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21

Removing guns from those deemed a danger to themselves or others by a mental health professional

Extending background checks to all gun sales

Setting a three-day waiting period for purchasing a firearm

Gun safety does not appear to be a top priority for Kansas Legislature

With this overwhelming amount of support, you’d think legislators would be rushing to get these bills to the governor’s desk. Well, that’s not how we roll in the Kansas Legislature (see also Medicaid expansion).

I cannot find one bill that addresses these issues that has made it to the House floor for a vote since I took office in 2021.

Instead, the legislature has focused on bullying LGBTQ kids, taking food away from Kansans in need, pushing irresponsible tax policies, and finding new ways to defund public schools.

Featherston introduced a secure storage bill last year

Since the above legislation has received no traction, gun safety advocates have been focusing on HB 2413, a secure storage bill that I introduced last year.

Data shows that states that require secure storage have 34% fewer unintentional shootings by children. Eighty-five percent of those unintended shootings occur in the home — a primary focus of secure storage laws. Children ages 14 to 17 and under five are most likely to be involved in those unintentional shootings.

Surely a body that claims to be pro life would set aside special interests to save preschoolers. Sadly, the answer is no.

In November of this year, every member of the Kansas legislature will be up for election. I implore you to ask candidates where they stand on gun safety. We all deserve better than what we are currently getting from our elected officials.

It is my honor to serve the people of House District 16. You can reach me at Linda.Featherston@house.ks.gov. I’d be happy to also add you to my weekly newsletter list.