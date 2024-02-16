‘Daytime eatery’ HomeGrown Kitchen planning new Merriam location

A popular breakfast eatery appears to have set its sights on a new Johnson County location.

Early renderings for the incoming Merriam Grand Station development show HomeGrown Kitchen as a potential new tenant — though city staff say an exact address at the site has not yet been determined.

HomeGrown would be one of multiple restaurants at the site

The restaurant would move into a newly-built space at the mixed-use project off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

The roughly $130 million project by Kansas City-based Drake Development will feature multiple restaurants, as well as apartments and public gathering space.

As a whole, developers expect the project to finish up construction by 2026.

HomeGrown serves breakfast and lunch

As a “daytime eatery,” the restaurant serves breakfast classics like biscuits and gravy and baked oatmeal — in addition to seasonal “twists” like pistachio & cherry French toast.

In addition to breakfast, HomeGrown also offers lunch items like Reuben sandwiches and mixed salads.

HomeGrown’s menu also features specialty coffee drinks and brunch cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys.

This would be HomeGrown’s second JoCo location

The Wichita-based eatery opened its first Johnson County location at Leawood’s Camelot Court shopping center in the summer of 2023.

HomeGrown has two more Kansas City metro locations on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro — one in the Brookside neighborhood and another in Liberty, Missouri.

In terms of Merriam Grand Station restaurants, Mediterranean chain CAVA reportedly also has its eyes on a spot at the new mixed-use development.

According to early site plans, the restaurant aims to occupy a new 2,500-square-foot space on the corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road — where breakfast restaurant Pegah’s used to be.

