Lucie Krisman
‘Daytime eatery’ HomeGrown Kitchen planning new Merriam location

Merriam HomeGrown
Photo via HomeGrown Facebook page.

A popular breakfast eatery appears to have set its sights on a new Johnson County location.

Early renderings for the incoming Merriam Grand Station development show HomeGrown Kitchen as a potential new tenant — though city staff say an exact address at the site has not yet been determined.

HomeGrown would be one of multiple restaurants at the site

  • The restaurant would move into a newly-built space at the mixed-use project off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.
  • The roughly $130 million project by Kansas City-based Drake Development will feature multiple restaurants, as well as apartments and public gathering space.
  • As a whole, developers expect the project to finish up construction by 2026.
Merriam Grand Station HomeGrown
Photo via HomeGrown Kitchen Facebook page.

HomeGrown serves breakfast and lunch

  • As a “daytime eatery,” the restaurant serves breakfast classics like biscuits and gravy and baked oatmeal — in addition to seasonal “twists” like pistachio & cherry French toast.
  • In addition to breakfast, HomeGrown also offers lunch items like Reuben sandwiches and mixed salads.
  • HomeGrown’s menu also features specialty coffee drinks and brunch cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys.

This would be HomeGrown’s second JoCo location

  • The Wichita-based eatery opened its first Johnson County location at Leawood’s Camelot Court shopping center in the summer of 2023.
  • HomeGrown has two more Kansas City metro locations on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro — one in the Brookside neighborhood and another in Liberty, Missouri.
  • In terms of Merriam Grand Station restaurants, Mediterranean chain CAVA reportedly also has its eyes on a spot at the new mixed-use development.
  • According to early site plans, the restaurant aims to occupy a new 2,500-square-foot space on the corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road — where breakfast restaurant Pegah’s used to be.

About the author

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

