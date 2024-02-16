‘Daytime eatery’ HomeGrown Kitchen planning new Merriam location

A popular breakfast eatery appears to have set its sights on a new Johnson County location.
Early renderings for the incoming Merriam Grand Station development show HomeGrown Kitchen as a potential new tenant — though city staff say an exact address at the site has not yet been determined.
HomeGrown would be one of multiple restaurants at the site
- The restaurant would move into a newly-built space at the mixed-use project off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.
- The roughly $130 million project by Kansas City-based Drake Development will feature multiple restaurants, as well as apartments and public gathering space.
- As a whole, developers expect the project to finish up construction by 2026.
HomeGrown serves breakfast and lunch
- As a “daytime eatery,” the restaurant serves breakfast classics like biscuits and gravy and baked oatmeal — in addition to seasonal “twists” like pistachio & cherry French toast.
- In addition to breakfast, HomeGrown also offers lunch items like Reuben sandwiches and mixed salads.
- HomeGrown’s menu also features specialty coffee drinks and brunch cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys.
This would be HomeGrown’s second JoCo location
- The Wichita-based eatery opened its first Johnson County location at Leawood’s Camelot Court shopping center in the summer of 2023.
- HomeGrown has two more Kansas City metro locations on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro — one in the Brookside neighborhood and another in Liberty, Missouri.
- In terms of Merriam Grand Station restaurants, Mediterranean chain CAVA reportedly also has its eyes on a spot at the new mixed-use development.
- According to early site plans, the restaurant aims to occupy a new 2,500-square-foot space on the corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road — where breakfast restaurant Pegah’s used to be.
