Obituaries February 16, 2024

Local obituaries from Feb. 2-15

Below is a list of local obituaries from Feb. 2 to 15, 2024.

Kathryn Greer Yates
Winona Rhodes
Linda Sue Zimmerman
Ron L. Howitt
Mildred Rae Clifton
John B. Riley
Jack W. Keller
Mary M. Adams
Terry Robert "Rob" Land, Jr.
Julia Ann Morphew
Brian Magnuson
Bobbie Molloy
David M. Moen
Brian Thomas O'Rourke
Diane Marie Kelly
Helen L. Hunt
Ann E. Drake
Rick Miller
Eleanor Scherer
Siegfried Mathias "Mike" Kiegerl
Stanley Robert Munson, Jr.
Marian Louise (Reid) Bilyea
Lorene (DeBrabander) Rieke
Ed Collins
Tyler Heck
Janice Gayle (Jordan) Hoover
Mark Vincent Meyer
James "Jim" Graham
Brian Hogan
Miles Michael Hoffman
Ruth Marie Higgins
Betty Sax