Rajamani Danushkodi also known fondly as Raji died peacefully in Mission Kansas at the age of 84.

She is survived by son Vaid Danushkodi, daughter in law Dr. Kala Danushkodi, son in law Dr. Sezhiyan, Grandsons . Dr. Ananth, Ashok, Arvind and Vijay.

She is preceded in death by husband Vaiyapuri and daughter Jaya Sezhiyan.

She was born on December 10, 1939 in Kumarapatti Trichy, India to Parents Thandava Udaiyar and Sigappayi.

She married Vaiyapuri Danushkodi and moved to United States in 1970. Her husband came to the US for his PhD Education.

She brought her 2 children, age 8 years and 4 years and raised them in US.

We remember her as a courageous, simple and dedicated compassionate woman who was selfless and placed her family above her needs

She was passionate about cooking, sewing and gardening and was a complete homemaker.

The funeral service and cremation is Scheduled on Friday, Feb 16th at The Amos Family Funeral home. The family would like to thank and appreciate Trustwell Living Mission Springs for their loving compassionate care of Raji.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.