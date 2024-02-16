Two of the youngest victims of this week’s shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally got a hospital visit from the team’s biggest star.

Melia and Madison Reyes, eight and 10 years old, both attend St. Agnes Catholic School in Roeland Park and were wounded in Wednesday’s shooting outside Union Station, which came moments after the team’s celebration ended.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany visited Melia and Madison at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, where they were taken by emergency responders after the shooting.

The girls are recovering from gunshot wounds to their legs, the family said, and their road to full recovery is expected to be long.

“The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured,” a statement issued by the Reyes family reads. “We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

Both girls were shot in the legs

The Reyes sisters underwent surgery and will remain in casts for several months, according to the family.

It’s expected the sisters will need to visit the doctor for follow-up appointments for years to come and must undergo physical therapy, as well.

“While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for us all,” the statement reads.

Reyes family thanks community, Mahomes for support

The Reyes family thanked the community for “the love, support and prayers.”

The family also acknowledged that they, along with other impacted families, are “still healing physically and emotionally.”

“We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love, and support,” the statement reads.

Donations will go toward medical expenses

A GoFundMe for the Reyes family, created by Katie Martinez, has already raised nearly $55,000.

The Reyes family thanked the community for their generosity in their statement.

Additional contributions will help cover medical and other associated costs, according to the statement.

Donations can be made online here.

