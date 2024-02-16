SMSD News: SMSD announces Dr. Michael Schumacher as new superintendent

Dr. Michael Schumacher has been unanimously approved by the Shawnee Mission Board of Education to become the next Superintendent of the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD). Schumacher, who has been with the district for nine years, will officially step into the role on July 1, 2024.

During his tenure with SMSD, Dr. Schumacher has served as the assistant director of curriculum and instruction, executive director of secondary human resources, and associate superintendent of human resources. His extensive experience also includes roles as a principal and assistant principal in the Piper, Turner and Blue Valley School Districts, and at Bishop Miege High School. He began his career as a high school science teacher.

Expressing gratitude for the appointment, Dr. Schumacher remarked, “Thank you to Dr. Sinclair and the entire SMSD Board of Education for this incredible honor and responsibility. I recognize the importance of the role that you selected me for and the trust you have shown in me, and I do not take it lightly.”

“I believe deeply that public education is the great equalizer in this country and the Shawnee Mission School District is a shining example of the unlimited possibilities that exist when great people work together to serve the needs of students,” he added. “It will be my focus every day to work for and fight for what our students need to succeed in the classroom, and to ensure that our community has the finest public school system in the state, the region and the country.”

The Board of Education announced and approved the appointment of Dr. Schumacher at their regular board meeting on Monday, February 12, 2024. Click here to watch the announcement and Board of Education comments starting at approximately 36:25.

After announcing the appointment, Board President Dr. Mary Sinclair commented on Dr. Schumacher’s inspirational vision for the district.

“The clarity with which he identifies our next steps in support of our mission gives me confidence in our bright future as a district. Our community gave us important feedback about what they were seeking in a Superintendent and we found those qualities in Dr. Schumacher. We know he will lead with great integrity and we are fortunate to have him begin this work,” she expressed.

Dr. Schumacher will replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Dr. Hubbard and Dr. Schumacher will work closely together through the remainder of this school year in preparation for the transition and to ensure stable, on-going implementation of the strategic plan.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

