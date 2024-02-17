Leawood mansion fire causes $1.5M in damages, officials say

The Leawood Fire Department says a Saturday morning house fire caused approximately $1.5 million in damages and injured one firefighter.

Leawood and Overland Park Firefighters were called to 11500 block of Pawnee Circle in the gated Tomahawk Creek Estates neighborhood at 7:20 a.m.

Leawood Fire Marshal Justin Ducey said firefighters arrived to report heavy fire from the back of the house.

“Multiple fire crews worked to extinguish the fire and check for fire extension throughout the structure,” Ducey said in a news release. “The fire was brought under control at 8:59 a.m. and declared to be out at 10:56 a.m.”

Ducey said all occupants were able to make it out of the home safely. The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the structure and another $500,000 in damages to the contents of the structure.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for an unspecified minor injury.

Johnson County property records show the house is more than 12,000 square feet and appraised at over $6.2 million.

County records show the house belongs to Cliff Illig, co-founder of the Cerner Corporation, now Oracle Cerner.

Illig is also the principal investor in OnGoal, LLC, which owns the Sporting KC Major League Soccer franchise.

A spokesperson for the club confirmed to the Post that Illig’s house was damaged by the fire but that Illig and his wife were not at home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.