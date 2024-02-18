Updated: Sunday, 9:30 p.m.

A robbery suspect shot by Shawnee Police at a QuikTrip gas station Sunday morning has died, according to police.

Shawnee Police issued a statement Sunday evening, saying the man, who was hospitalized in critical condition earlier in the day, had “succumbed to his injuries.”

“Any loss of life in our city is tragic,” the Shawnee PD statement said. “We are grateful that no bystanders, employees, or officers were injured in this incident.”

Original story continues below:

A man is in critical condition after being shot by Shawnee police late Sunday morning at a busy QuikTrip.

Emily Rittman, a spokesperson for the Shawnee Police Department, said officers responded to the QuikTrip at 20605 Shawnee Mission Pkwy. shortly after 11 a.m. for a reported robbery in progress.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed of shots being fired inside the business,” Rittman said in a news release. “They [officers] engaged an armed subject at the door.”

Shawnee firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to the scene and transported the suspect to an area trauma center with two gunshot wounds.

Rittman confirmed that the suspect is in critical condition.

No one else was injured by any of the gunshots.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team has been activated to investigate the incident.

Investigators are working to determine if the man shot by police is the same person who was involved in a reported rolling disturbance at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday in Olathe.

Olathe officers and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the area of Kansas Highway 7 and Santa Fe Street for a report of a man in a dark blue pickup truck firing a gun into the air as he drove northbound.

No injuries or damage were reported in Olathe.