Betty McCullough Nunley

May 13, 1935 — February 12, 2024

Overland Park

There is a time and a season for everything; my time has come, so don’t weep for me; live your life to its fullest during your journey, and at the end, know your destiny.

Betty Jane Nunley, daughter of the late Henry McCullough and Equilla (Smith) McCullough, was born the third of four children on May 13, 1935, in Bienville Parish, Louisiana. Her parents and siblings, Dillard McCullough and David McCullough, preceded her in death.

A Family View

At the age of nineteen, Betty moved to Kansas City, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Clifton L. Jones Sr. Two children were born to this union: Clifton L. Jones Jr. and Toni Jones. Betty later united in marriage to Joe Nunley. To this union, one child was born: Betty Jo Nunley.

A Glimpse of School

She received her early education in the Bienville Parish, Louisiana School system. Betty was a graduate of Coleman High School in 1954. She was an active student, participating in N.H.A., Basketball, 4-H, Choir, Cheer Leader, and Vice President of her Senior Class. Betty completed her secondary education in the nursing field in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Labor of Love

At eleven years young, Betty accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. As she grew in her spiritual journey, she understood the true meaning of salvation.

Her passion in life was the care of others, and she spent 30 years in the nursing field, specializing as a surgical nurse. Betty was an avid reader and a lifetime learner. There was no subject that she didn’t find interesting. The aesthetics or historical significance of antiques cultivated her passion for collecting antiques. She owned an antique shop. If Betty saw a valuable item in your midst, she unselfishly let you know the treasure you had in your possession. She left many footprints in the antique world.

She leaves to celebrate her homegoing: one son, Clifton L. Jones Jr. (Glenda) of Lenexa, Kansas; two daughters, Tony Glasgow of Columbia, Missouri, and Betty Jo Brundage of _Topeka, Kansas; one sister, Cleo Cherry of Kansas City, Missouri; 7 grandchildren: Ebony Bifford, Erica Jones, Nickey Nunley, David Thomas, Preston Glasglow, Alaxandria (Brundage) Golden, Ethan Brundage and 4 great-grandchildren; Nakiyah Frye, Zakijah Moody, Carter Williams and Braelyn Golden and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.