New ‘fresh Mex’ eatery on its way to Overland Park

A new Mexican restaurant is on its way to Johnson County, in the former home of a Cajun eatery.

Mexican eatery Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex and Cantina intends to move into a new Overland Park space, aiming for a spring opening.

Don Chuy’s will operate at 8725 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant will move into a space just off 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near B-Bop Comics and the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center.

KC Daiquiri Shop Bistreaux previously occupied the space, before it shuttered in fall 2023.

Bistreaux operated there for two years, serving Cajun and Creole cuisine and colorful daiquiris.

Don Chuy’s serves ‘home-style’ Mexican fare

The restaurant’s menu features a range of Mexican dishes, from enchiladas and quesadillas to tacos and burritos.

Don Chuy’s also offers more traditional American fare like burgers, wings and steak dishes.

The restaurant also features sweeter options, like fruity margarita flights and desserts like churros and chocolate lava cake.

This marks the first Don Chuy’s in Johnson County

The Overland Park eatery will also be the restaurant’s first Kansas location, and its third location as a whole.

The original Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex and Cantina opened in Knoxville, Tennessee, in

2022.

2022. The eatery also has a location in Lee’s Summit, Missouri — its only other location in the greater Kansas City metro area.

