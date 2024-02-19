fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

New ‘fresh Mex’ eatery on its way to Overland Park

Overland Park Don Chuy's
Photo via Don Chuy's website.

A new Mexican restaurant is on its way to Johnson County, in the former home of a Cajun eatery.

Mexican eatery Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex and Cantina intends to move into a new Overland Park space, aiming for a spring opening.

Don Chuy’s will operate at 8725 Metcalf Ave.

  • The restaurant will move into a space just off 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near B-Bop Comics and the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center.
  • KC Daiquiri Shop Bistreaux previously occupied the space, before it shuttered in fall 2023.
  • Bistreaux operated there for two years, serving Cajun and Creole cuisine and colorful daiquiris.
Overland Park Don Chuy's
Photo via Don Chuy’s website.

Don Chuy’s serves ‘home-style’ Mexican fare

  • The restaurant’s menu features a range of Mexican dishes, from enchiladas and quesadillas to tacos and burritos.
  • Don Chuy’s also offers more traditional American fare like burgers, wings and steak dishes.
  • The restaurant also features sweeter options, like fruity margarita flights and desserts like churros and chocolate lava cake.

This marks the first Don Chuy’s in Johnson County

  • The Overland Park eatery will also be the restaurant’s first Kansas location, and its third location as a whole.
  • The original Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex and Cantina opened in Knoxville, Tennessee, in
    2022.
  • The eatery also has a location in Lee’s Summit, Missouri — its only other location in the greater Kansas City metro area.

Lucie Krisman
