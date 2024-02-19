Gloria D Long

July 14, 1933 – February 15, 2024

Gloria “Ducky” Long, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2024, at the age of 90. She was born on July 14, 1933, in Kansas City, Kansas, to the late Nora and Orville.

Throughout her life, Gloria worked alongside her husband, supporting him in his successful foundation business. Gloria found joy in cooking delicious meals for her family, indulging in retail therapy while shopping, and spending quality time at the lake. Fort Myers Beach held a special place in her heart, where she enjoyed soaking up the sun and creating cherished memories alongside her loved ones. Gloria delighted in attending her granddaughters’ sporting events, cheering them on with unwavering support and love. Additionally, she had an adventurous spirit and found immense delight in traveling alongside her husband Kaye, as well as their dear friends.

Gloria is now reunited with her mother Nora, her father Orville, and her brother Larry, who preceded her in death. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories that will be forever treasured by her surviving family: her devoted husband of 69 years, Kaye; her children Mitch, Greg, and Cheri; her sister Debbie (Terry); her grandchildren Cole, Alli (AJ), Abby (Jake), Lexi, and Mia; her nieces Amy (Jay) and Molly, as well as her great-grandchildren Beau and Hayes.

Services to honor and celebrate Gloria’s life will be held on February 20th, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shawnee. The visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a rosary at 10:40 a.m., and a mass at 11:00 a.m. The family welcomes all who knew and loved Gloria to join them in celebrating her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Gloria’s memory to Ascend Hospice.

Gloria will be remembered for her kindness, vibrant spirit, and the love she shared with her family. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing that her legacy lives on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

