October 20, 1937 — February 14, 2024

Leawood

Lynn C. Hoover, October 20, 1937-February 15, 2024 Lynn C. Hoover passed away on February 14, 2024. He was born in Cairo, Illinois, and was the only child of Clyde and Gerry Hoover.

The family moved around throughout Lynn’s childhood and ultimately made their way to Cassville, Missouri, where Lynn grew up. Upon his high school graduation, Lynn attended the University of Missouri. After he completed his undergraduate degree in Business in 1959, he was accepted to the University of Missouri’s School of Law and graduated in 1962. Upon his graduation, he was admitted to the Missouri Bar.

Lynn began his career with United Missouri Bank in Kansas City as a Trust Officer. Shortly after, he started his private practice of law with Morris, Larsen, King, and Stamper. Through many mergers and acquisitions, Lynn ultimately retired from Stinson, Morrison, and Hecker in 2014. Although he was retired from the firm, Lynn continued to work with clients until his death.

Giving back was very important to Lynn. He became involved with the Mid-America Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. He became the Chapter’s President and soon after was nominated in 1992 to sit on the Society National Board of Trustees and chaired several of their committees.

Lynn spent his time with other various organizations. He was on the Board of Directors for the Kansas City Minority Business Capital Corporation and the American Lung Association. Lynn also was on the Board of Trustees of The National Conference of Community Justice and The College of the Ozarks.

In 1995, Lynn joined the board of the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education. Prior to that, he assisted the founding members. He was on the Board of Directors for many years. Lynn was the current President of the Jerry Litton Family Memorial Foundation in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Lynn was a proud member of Indian Hills Country Club since 1977.

Lynn is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie Hoover, and his parents, Clyde and Gerry Hoover. Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Marilynn Hoover, and his children, Steve (Sherri) Hoover and Melissa (Gard) Gibson, Chris Gramlich and Kim (Mike) Owens. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Lauren (Lance) Lomax, Natalie (Luke) Longfield, Jenna Gramlich, Cole Hoover, Christopher Gramlich, Josh Gibson, Ashley and Abby Owens, Sam, Hank, and Molly Gramlich. He was blessed to see and love on his 4 great-grandchildren Finn, Sully, Rhett Lomax and Millie Longfield.

Services will be held at the Wesley Chapel at the Church of the Resurrection located at 13720 Roe Avenue in Leawood on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm with the service starting at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Lynn to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, American Lung Association, KC Hospice, or Midwest Center for Holocaust Education.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.