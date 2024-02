Rachel Leigh Silk, 56, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away February 15, 2024 after a five year battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 3:00 pm.

Please check back for a full obituary.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.