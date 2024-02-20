Homebody Finance: The surprising millionaire strategy – why they opt for mortgages to buy their homes

By Charity Ohlund, VP Sales & Marketing

As we’re all basking in the Chiefs Super Bowl victory, you might be thinking how much richer these NFL players are bound to get. Securing another Championship win, building a dynasty, and counting the world’s biggest pop star as a superfan is undoubtedly good for the bank account.

The habits of millionaires often intrigue and sometimes even perplex the average individual. One such habit that frequently raises eyebrows is the choice of millionaires to secure mortgages when purchasing their homes. At first glance, it may seem counterintuitive. After all, why would someone who has amassed significant wealth opt for a mortgage instead of purchasing a property outright?

The answer lies in the principles of financial leverage and opportunity cost. For millionaires, mortgages represent more than just a means of financing a home purchase; they are a strategic financial tool.

Firstly, let’s address the concept of leverage. Millionaires understand that they can put their money to work in various investments that potentially offer higher returns than the interest rates on their mortgages. By taking out a mortgage, they can allocate their capital elsewhere, such as in stocks, bonds, or business ventures, which could yield greater long-term gains.

Secondly, the opportunity cost of tying up a substantial amount of capital in a property is significant. Real estate, while often considered a stable investment, typically offers lower returns compared to other investment opportunities, especially when considering the opportunity for diversification that comes with investing in different asset classes. By leveraging a mortgage, millionaires can retain liquidity and flexibility, allowing them to seize investment opportunities as they arise.

Furthermore, mortgages offer tax advantages for homeowners, particularly in regions where mortgage interest payments are tax-deductible. This further enhances the financial benefits of carrying a mortgage for those in higher tax brackets.

It’s also worth noting that not all millionaires are alike. While some may prefer to pay cash for their homes, others recognize the benefits of spreading out payments over time, especially when mortgage rates are historically low. This approach frees up capital for other investments or personal endeavors.

Moreover, mortgages provide a layer of financial protection. In the event of unexpected financial challenges or emergencies, having liquidity and manageable mortgage payments can offer a buffer against potential cash flow constraints.

The decision of millionaires to opt for mortgages when purchasing their homes is a strategic one rooted in financial principles such as leverage, opportunity cost, tax advantages, and liquidity. By leveraging mortgages, they can optimize their financial resources, diversify their investments, and maintain flexibility in managing their wealth. Ultimately, it’s not just about owning a home—it’s about making smart financial decisions that support long-term prosperity and financial freedom.