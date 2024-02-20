Overland Park commission deals blow to downtown car wash plans

A proposal for a new Tommy’s Express Car Wash in the downtown Overland Park area has hit a barrier.

The Overland Park Planning Commission earlier this month voted 10-0 to recommend rejecting an indefinite special use permit and certificate of conformity required to construct the planned car wash near 76th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The site for the proposed car wash is on the periphery of Overland Park’s downtown core.

This area of downtown, a few blocks north of redevelopment efforts that have proved successful so far, has seen little forward momentum. However, it does sit in the city’s special zoning overlay for downtown.

Previously, a proposal to turn some of the property in question into a drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant passed the planning process but never materialized.

This would be Overland Park’s second Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Frontier Investments, who is also the franchisee for the downtown proposal, owns a Tommy’s Car Wash location near Roe Avenue and I-435.

Like the Roe location, this Tommy’s, if approved, would be a tunnel car wash.

The physical building would span about 5,300 square feet, but the site itself exceeds an acre.

The property in question is currently used primarily for commercial businesses with auto focuses.

Curt Petersen, an attorney for the developer, said the car wash proposal isn’t necessarily “something perfect” but said it is “worth it.”

“It won’t be an auto-oriented use that’s undesirable, throw away, something without any staying power; it will be positive for the corridor,” he said.

Commissioners worried about car wash’s fit in downtown

The commission, in voting unanimously to recommend the project’s denial, cited concerns about whether such a use could meet requirements in the special downtown zoning overlay area and if it could fall in line with the city’s long-term vision for the Metcalf corridor.

“This is a clear and hard no for me,” said Commissioner Jenna Reyes. She added that “it’s riddled with problems for me,” saying also that the proposal for the car wash “feels newer but not better.”

Other commissioners agreed. Commissioner Matt Masilionis said that for him, the project is “in complete opposition” with Overland Park’s plans for the area and the efforts to meet that vision so far.

Overland Park planning staff recommended denial

Members of Overland Park’s planning staff also opposed the car wash application, calling it “inconsistent with sound urban planning principles” in the staff report document.

One primary issue was the types of deviations requested from the development code, which would “not complement the surrounding properties in terms of scale, form, or land utilization.”

Colin Victory, planner, also said there are traffic concerns with the site’s proposed layout.

Next steps:

The special use permit and the certificate of conformity applications go to the Overland Park City Council next.

The items are scheduled for the city council’s March 4 meeting.

