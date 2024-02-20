Shots fired in Overland Park road rage incident, 1 man in custody

Overland Park Police say they arrested a driver after he allegedly fired shots at another driver during a road rage incident Tuesday morning.

In a news release posted to the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Overland Park Police Department spokesperson Officer John Lacy said the original road rage incident happened in the area of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Interstate 35 in Merriam sometime before 8 a.m.

In the release, Lacy said the victim reported the incident to emergency dispatchers and followed the suspect vehicle.

“At College Boulevard and Nieman, [in Overland Park] the suspect driver fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle,” Lacy said. “The suspect then sped off.”

But the suspect then crashed soon thereafter at College Boulevard and Cody Street.

In comments later to the Post, Lacy said officers were soon on the scene and were able to arrest the suspect by around 8:13 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show a 25-year-old Overland Park man was arrested. He’s currently being held on a pending charge of aggravated assault.

“If you have a road rage incident, and you believe it will escalate, call 911 immediately,” Lacy said. “If you can, try to get a make and model of the vehicle to include a license tag. Also give dispatch the direction of travel, there may be an officer in the area.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call them at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.