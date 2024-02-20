A downtown Overland Park restaurant and wine bar has made an international name for itself.

Vintage ’78 Wine Bar recently earned two prestigious awards from national publication The World of Fine Wine’s ranking of the best wine selections from restaurants and wineries around the world.

Vintage ’78 won the Three Star Award and Jury Prize

Only 144 restaurants across the world earned a Three Star Award, according to a release.

The Three Star award is the highest number of stars a restaurant or winery can earn from The World’s Best Wine Lists award program.

Vintage ’78 was also one of only 42 dining establishments to earn a Jury Prize — a distinction given to establishments for standout qualities, like distinctive character or “exceptionally good value.”

Vintage ’78 is still a newcomer

The wine bar has been open less than a year, opening at 7251 W. 80th St. in Overland Park last spring.

Vintage ’78’s menu features roughly 100 wines with a variety of origins — including some wines from the United States and others from countries like France, Australia and Spain.

In addition to wine, Vintage ’78 also offers a selection of cheese and charcuterie, as well as larger dishes like paninis, pasta dishes and salads.

This is not the wine bar’s only recent award

Last summer, Vintage ’78 also made the 2023 list of best restaurants for wine by national publication Wine Spectator.

It was one of eight Kansas City area restaurants to receive the Best of Award of Excellence recognition — the second highest award an establishment can receive.

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive such esteemed accolades from The World’s Best Wine Lists,” said Michael Scherzberg, Owner of Vintage ’78 Wine Bar via a release. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to curating an outstanding wine selection and providing anunparalleled dining experience for our guests.”

