July 15th, 1939 – February 12th, 2024

Hugh Eugene Beaman, aged 84 was born July 15, 1939, and passed away February 12, 2024 in Gardner, Kansas. Hugh, beloved brother and father, grandfather and great-grandfather was preceded in death by his father Amos Hugh Beaman and mother Leota Lorene Marzella Freeman, brother Paul Beaman and daughter Jane Bowlin. Hugh leaves behind his children and stepchildren Donetta Schuler, Danny Seeley, Shelia Palmer (Clancy), Glendale Tippin, Diane Joslyn, Lisa Beaman, Carlene Rinehart and Kendra Beaman. Siblings Mary L. Hill, and Roland Beaman. Thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Hugh had a great love of spending time with family, trains, walking (family dubbed him the “Marathon Man”), and motorcycles over his lifetime. He also was quite the artist as he loved to draw landscapes and kept several sketchbooks at hand. Another of his drawings was to draw a man sitting with a skeleton at a bus stop – and wait for it – the man asks the skeleton, “Been waiting long?” Yes, dad jokes abounded too!

Hugh loved to tell stories of bloopers that happened in his lifetime and laugh at himself about it. One of his favorite stories to share was when he drove his mother to the store, they came back out and he got into the backseat of the car – his mother looked back at him and asked who was going to drive – one of his blooper stories that caught his funny bone throughout the years!

The love of cartoons kept him young at heart. He loved to watch Western movies and shows. His all-time favorite dessert was strawberry shakes. He served in the military for a short time and was honorably discharged. Our father was a gentleman and a dapper dresser and had a great love of the oldie’s music of Pat Boone where his wardrobe was fashioned after the singer’s fashion. A couple of his favorite songs was “I Come to the Garden Alone” and “All I Have to do is Dream”. He did create a record with a few songs just for fun that he shared with family.

Hugh enjoyed going to church revivals during the summer and walked with his siblings day or night to attend the services. As an adult, he continued to go to church revivals. He enjoyed going to the park, looking at the flowers, and listening to the birds sing a tune. Most of all he enjoyed spending time over a home-cooked meal with loved ones. Hugh often referred to his kids as pumpkin and when we all gathered to take pictures, he shouted everyone say “Popcorn.”

Cremation services by Cremation Center of Kansas City. Celebration of Life service being held at Victory Hills Baptist Church, 2010 N 66th Terrace, Kansas City Kansas 66104 on February 24, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

