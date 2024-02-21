Two Johnson County women were injured after a car that had been fleeing from the Kansas Highway Patrol crashed into their car on K-10 in Olathe.

Troopers reportedly tried to stop an orange Dodge Challenger that was driving approximately 100 miles per hour on Interstate 70 in Douglas County around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the Challenger refused to stop and continued driving at high speeds into Lawrence city limits.

Troopers ended their pursuit there but local law enforcement continued following the speeding vehicle.

The Challenger continued at high speed to eastbound Kansas Highway 10 into Johnson County.

The Highway Patrol’s online crash log says that at approximately 1:42 p.m., the still-speeding Challenger sideswiped a 2014 Mazda 5, causing both vehicles to roll.

The crash happened approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Kansas Highway 7.

Troopers say the Challenger came to a stop on its roof and then caught fire.

The Challenger was engulfed in flames when firefighters from Olathe, Lenexa and Northwest Consolidated Fire District arrived at the crash scene.

Recorded radio traffic from Troopers indicate that two adults, who tried to run from the crashed and burning Challenger, were quickly detained. One of them was carrying a child.

The online crash log says that the Mazda was driven by a 70-year-old Prairie Village woman. A 90-year-old Olathe woman was riding as passenger.

Both women were wearing seatbelts when their car was hit.

Johnson County Med-Act transported both women to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one from the Challenger was injured, according to the Highway Patrol.