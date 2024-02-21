By Peggy Lowe

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced homicide charges Tuesday afternoon against two adult men accused of causing the fatal shooting during the Chiefs championship rally last Wednesday.

Lindell Mays of Raytown and Dominic Miller of Kansas City are both charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Shawnee mother and local radio DJ. Two juveniles have also been charged in the shooting.

Baker said both men fired weapons following a verbal argument that escalated quickly. Miller allegedly struck Lopez-Galvan, Baker said.

Both men have been hospitalized since the shooting. Bond for each has been set at $1 million. They are also charged with two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The family of Lopez-Galvan released a statement thanking the prosecutor’s office and the Kansas City Police Department, saying it’s a comfort but “it does not bring back our beloved Lisa.”

“The effort and dedicated hours spent to expeditiously investigate this senseless act of violence is extremely commendable,” the statement read. “It is reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved.”

At a news conference, Baker and Mayor Quinton Lucas promised swift and severe consequences.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day, every single one,” Baker said. “We are not done yet.”

Police Chief Stacey Graves said the investigation continues but wouldn’t release any specifics.

“Our investigation continues at full velocity,” Graves said.

Investigators say the shooting was the result of an argument

Court documents detail a chaotic scene outside Union Station at the intersection of West Pershing Road and Kessler Road, where at least one person was openly carrying firearms in a backpack.

A witness who was with Mays told police the problem started when Mays and another group were “arguing about why they were staring at each other.”

“Lyndell Mays confirmed that he drew a gun first, in a crowd of people with kids, picked one of the individuals in the group at random, and started shooting, all because they said, ‘I’m going to get you’ and to him, that meant, ‘I’m going to kill you,'” according to the probable cause statement.

Interviewed at a hospital, Mays said his actions were “stupid.”

“Just pulled a gun out and started shooting,” Mays told police. “I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid.”

Miller, who was shot during the melee, was tackled by bystanders in the center median of Pershing Road, the probable cause statement said.

His gun, which he carried in his waistband, was allegedly a black Taurus G3 9mm pistol. Tests showed that the bullet recovered from Lopez-Galvan “was fired from the Taurus G3 9mm, the firearm Miller acknowledged possessing and firing,” the document said.

KCMO mayor said more should be done to combat teen gun violence

Earlier Tuesday, Kansas City Police said one plain-clothes officer was injured during the response to the shootings, but that officer is fine.

Lucas questioned police brass Tuesday about why some municipal charges have not been used against people who are ignoring laws. For example, he said, last year no one was charged with carrying a firearm into a city building or transferring weapons to a minor.

More work will be going into programs that would help combat teen violence, Lucas said.

“Lawlessness won’t be tolerated,” he said. “But also, I think, the lack of hope that leads to young people picking up firearms, committing very serious acts.”

Some other shooting victims remain hospitalized

Lopez-Galvan, a mother and local DJ at radio station KKFI, was the only person known to be killed in the shooting. Another 22 people were injured — including nine children.

Over the weekend, Children’s Mercy Hospital announced that all of the patients it took in were sent home. Several adult patients remained hospitalized.

Last Thursday, the Jackson County Office of the Juvenile Officer filed resisting arrest and unspecified gun charges against two juveniles. Because those two suspects are juveniles, officials did not release their names.

One adult was also charged for picking up a gun dropped during the course of the shooting.

KCUR’s Madeline Fox and Savannah Hawley-Bates contributed to this story.