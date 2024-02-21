fbpx
Kyle Palmer
Man pleads guilty to murder in Overland Park drunk driving crash

A car involved in an Overland Park wreck on 95th Street damaged a home's fence.
A car driven by Alexander Kohrs ended up in a residence's yard just off 95th Street and Moody Circle in Overland Park on the night of Oct. 30, 2022. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Kansas City man who caused a deadly drunk driving crash in Overland Park in 2022 has now pleaded guilty and will be sentenced.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Alexander Kohrs, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge of reckless second-degree murder in the death of Karla O’Malley.

He is now set to be sentenced on April 16.

The crash occurred the night before Halloween in 2022 in a residential area near 95th Street and Moody Park Circle in Overland Park.

O’Malley’s obituary said she was driving home after having dinner with her daughter and granddaughters when her vehicle was struck by Korhs.

The crash left O’Malley, 62, with “severe full-body injuries,” according to her obituary.

She was hospitalized at Overland Park Regional Medical Center for nearly forty days before ultimately dying from her injuries in early December.

In a news release, the Johnson County DA’s office said Kohrs’ case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kendall S. Kaut and Brandon Apperson, with the help of the Overland Police Department and the Johnson County Crime Lab.

Hi! I’m Kyle Palmer, the editor of the Johnson County Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri’s NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master’s degree in education policy from Stanford University.

