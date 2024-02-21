Man killed in rollover crash on I-435 in Overland Park

The Overland Park Police Department is investigating an early morning crash that killed a Kansas City man on Wednesday.

In a news release, Officer John Lacy said officers responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 435 near Metcalf Avenue at about 6:49 a.m.

“One of the vehicles left the roadway and the vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the unrestrained driver from the vehicle,” Lacy said in the release. “The ejected driver was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.”

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police have identified the deceased driver as James A. Johnson, 60, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact police at 913-895-6300.