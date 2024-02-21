Robert Geoffrey Ulmer

March 3, 1943 – February 19, 2024

Robert G. Ulmer, age 80, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2024. He was born on March 3, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Dorothy (Brownley) Ulmer.

Robert was a life-long and very active member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. He was dedicated to his vocation as a General Contractor in commercial construction for many decades. His professionalism and expertise were well-respected by his peers and colleagues. Robert also proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer, 2nd Class.

Throughout his life, Robert was involved in various organizations including the Associated General Contractors of Kansas City, a board member of Bethesda Lutheran Homes, and a board member of St. Paul Lutheran High School.

He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Brunn Ulmer, his children Geoffrey (Jamie) Ulmer, Matthew Ulmer, Kurt (Alissa) Ulmer, Resi (D.J.) Dammann, Elisabeth (Richard) Handgraaf, as well as his grandchildren Ginna, Emma (Macarios), Adeline, and John. Robert is preceded in death by his father Frank, mother Dorothy, and brothers Ralph, Richard, and Russ Ulmer.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas, followed by burial at Highland Cemetery in Prairie Village, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church of Shawnee, KS or Lutherans for Life–their information is provided below.

Robert Ulmer will be remembered for his devotion to his family and church, dedication to his work, his service to his country, and his commitment to his community. He now rests in peace in The Lord.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.