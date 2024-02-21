Following a city hall scandal and a much-watched local election, the city of Shawnee continues its search for its next city manager.

But where that search is at remains largely closed off from public view.

Doug Donahoo, Shawnee’s communication director, said that the city is conducting a job search for the next city manager but would not confirm how far along that process is.

“The City of Shawnee conducts a very thorough process for any position that’s open,” Donahoo told the Post this week.

Doug Whitacre, the city’s public works director, has been serving as interim city manager since the city council fired Doug Gerber from the post in November, following a controversy over a sexually explicit video that rocked city hall days before city council elections.

Here is what we do know about the current state of the city manager search:

The city listed the job opening in December

Donahoo said the job was posted on the city’s job opening website on Dec. 18 and closed on Jan. 17.

Donahoo said the next steps in the hiring process include:

an initial review of candidates,

video questionnaire interviews,

virtual online interviews,

and finally in-person interviews with finalists.

When asked, Donahoo would not say at what phase the city currently stands in the process or how many candidates the city is interviewing or if any candidates have advanced to that phase of the process.

Gerber was fired amid scandal in November

The city found itself in need of a new city manager after the Shawnee City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 14 to fire former city manager Doug Gerber.

That decision came after someone sent a sexually explicit video of Gerber to city staff. An anonymous party also sent the video to the Kansas City Star, which reported on the matter in early November.

Members of the city council and then-Mayor Michelle Distler reacted with anger, questioning why it took more than a month for them to be notified about the video.

Michele Gerber, Doug Gerber’s wife, said her family was the target of multiple crimes related to the video — which reportedly showed Doug Gerber masturbating — and that it was part of a “criminal scam.”

“The criminal targeted me and my family twice, both prior to the sending of the e-mail to city employees and again prior to the sending of the press e-mail,” she wrote in an email.

Since Gerber’s firing, Doug Whitacre has been serving as interim city manager.

Elections changed the composition of the city council

Following local elections in November, the city council that will ultimately approve the next city manger looks different from the one who hired Gerber last year.

Concerns about city staffing and turnover of several high-level city staffers in recent years played a key role in the campaign for city council and mayor in 2023.

Outgoing Mayor Distler also said issues were reported about Gerber at his previous jobs — including roles he held in Topeka city government — during the process to select him last year but that the city council at the time ultimately decided to move forward with his hiring.

Three new councilmembers — Sierra Whitted, Jeanie Murphy and Laurel Burchfield, as well as new mayor Mickey Sandifer — all ran on platforms critical of how the prior council had handled concerns about staffing and the atmosphere at city hall.

The controversy over the Gerber video rocked City Hall and served as a lightning rod in the final days of the campaign that saw the challenger slate sweep their races.

The city has hired two city managers since 2018

In 2022, then-City Manager Nolan Sunderman resigned from his job, citing a “different vision” than the city council at the time.

The search to find Sunderman’s replacement took about three months, from when Sunderman formally stepped down in November 2022 to when the city council approved Gerber’s hiring in February 2023.

Before that, the search that ended with Sunderman’s hiring took about nine months. He took over for longtime city manager Carol Gonzales, who announced her resignation in November 2017 to join the Mid-America Regional Council.