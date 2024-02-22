July 6, 1932 — February 20, 2024

Alexander Kayalakkakatu Mathew, of Shawnee, KS, peacefully passed away on February 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, on July 6th, 1932, the eldest of three sons born to Kayalakkakathu Mathew and Deenamma Mathew.

After completing high school, Alexander moved to Northern India to work for the Indian Railways, eventually settling in Valsad, Gujarat, where he retired as the chief signal engineer for the region. On June 10th, 1959, Alexander married the love of his life, Saramma Alexander. They shared a beautiful union until Saramma’s passing on January 2nd, 2020. Together, they raised three children: Pappsey Mathew, Daisey Alexander Mathew, and Shaji Alexander.

In 1991, Alexander and Saramma made Valsad their home, where they resided until Saramma’s passing. Alexander then relocated to Shawnee, Kansas, to live with his daughter Daisey and her family. Alexander was not only a devoted father, husband, and grandfather, but also a pillar of the community in Gujarat.

He played a vital role in establishing the Bethel Marthoma Church in Valsad and served on the church leadership board multiple times. He was known for his sincere dedication to the church and his unwavering commitment to helping those in need. After moving to Shawnee, Alexander became an integral part of the Kansas City Marthoma Church community.

Despite his health challenges, he continued to spread love and positivity through his selfless service and unwavering father. Alexander’s presence was a source of immense blessing to all who knew him, and he was revered as the oldest member of the church community until his passing. Alexander cherished the simple joys of life, finding contentment in everyday pleasures like sardines.

Throughout his life, he witnessed great transformations and faced challenges with resilience and grace. He leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness, which will be cherished by his youngest brother, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the KC and Valsad families who adored him. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. Rest in peace, dear Alexander. You will be deeply missed.

Visitation

Friday, February 23, 2024

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Friday, February 23, 2024

12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210