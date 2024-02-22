Barbara C Campbell

July 21st, 1932 – February 17th, 2024

Barbara C. “Barb” Campbell, of Roeland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on February 17, 2024. Born on July 21, 1932, in Kansas City, Kansas, Barb led a colorful and adventurous life. She attended and graduated from Wyandotte High School and Kansas City Kansas Community Junior College. She shared six decades of marriage with her beloved husband Jim and accompanied him during his stint in Germany with the United States Army. Her working career spanned two decades at Hallmark Cards, Inc. She and Jim spent their retirement years at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Her surviving family will remember Barb: sons Greg and Scott Campbell, daughter Ann Weber (Dave Wagner), daughter-in-law Michelle Campbell, six grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two sisters; Lila Gardner and Norma Resch. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Maurine Morris, husband Jim Campbell, son Jim Campbell Jr., brother Bob Morris, and other family members.

Barb found joy in watching sports; especially cheering for the Chiefs, Royals, and KU Basketball teams. She had a passion for swimming, skiing, and travel. Favorite travel getaways included ski trips to Colorado, the Kentucky Derby, and visits to family and friends. Barb had a special affection for cats, and many of the family photos include her beloved furry companions. She had a unique talent as a synchronized swimmer, honed during her time training to become a “mermaid” with the Kansas City Water Ballet.

A Celebration of Life for Barb to honor her life and memories will take place this spring. Those who knew her will forever remember her wit, warmth, and love for family and friends. Rest in peace, Barb.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.