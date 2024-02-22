‘Luxury’ beauty salon on its way to Leawood’s Ranch Mart North

A new beauty salon with an aim to “inspire creativity” is on its way to Johnson County.

IMAGE Studios aims to open its doors in northern Leawood in the coming months, with renovations currently underway.

IMAGE Studios will operate at 9433 Mission Road

The salon is moving into and currently renovating a space at the Ranch Mart North shopping center in Leawood.

The salon will neighbor cosmetics store Cosmo Prof and Lilliane’s Jewelry at the shopping center.

It’s also near the incoming Wild Plains children’s boutique, which will also open its doors this spring.

IMAGE Studios is a “community of beauty professionals”

Under the IMAGE Studios business model, all beauticians act as “mini salon owners.”

That means each independent beautician owns and pays for their own space in the salon, with their own clients and services.

Professions at an IMAGE Studios space typically range from hair stylists and barbers to estheticians and massage therapists.

This marks the second IMAGE Studios salon in Johnson County

The company originated in Utah in 2009, and now has several locations across the country.

In Johnson County, IMAGE Studios has another salon at 11228 Switzer Road in Overland Park.

Another Johnson County salon is in the works at 8801 Penrose Lane in Lenexa.

Want more local business news? Honeywell to expand Olathe aerospace facility, adding 150 jobs