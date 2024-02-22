An Overland Park man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he fired shots at another driver during a road rage incident Tuesday morning.

Hunter Rahto, 25, of Overland Park, made his first appearance in Johnson County District Court Wednesday afternoon to hear the charges against him.

Overland Park Police arrested Rahto on Tuesday after officers say he fired several shots at another driver at the intersection of College Boulevard and Nieman Road.

In a Tuesday news release, police said that Rahto fired the shots and then crashed his vehicle a few blocks away, where he was arrested.

On Wednesday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Rahto with three felonies: attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $25,000.

In addition, he faces two misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

District court records show Rahto appeared in custody via video link from the jail to hear his charges.

A judge lowered Rahto’s bond from $150,000 to $100,000 and removed the requirement for him to be on house arrest after his attorney argued that he is not a flight risk.

Prosecutors argued against the removal of house arrest.

Rahto’s next court appearance is scheduled to be via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show Rahto posted bond and was released from jail custody just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.