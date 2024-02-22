Classic rocker and political activist Ted Nugent and former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline will headline a fundraiser for Johnson County Republicans on March 8.

Nugent, known for his far-right views and support of Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker at the event.

Kline is scheduled for opening remarks and a private forum the following day on election law.

Kline has lately been a strategist for the Thomas More Society, a group known for its anti-abortion stance and more recently, efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

The appearances were announced by the Johnson County GOP for its biannual “Road to the Red” fundraiser. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on March 8 at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Tickets prices range from $100 to $300.

The fundraiser will celebrate the 170th anniversary of the formation of the Republican Party in Ripon, Wisconsin.

Maria Holiday, county chair of the Johnson County Republican Party, said local organizers are working on adding to the speaker list. The party will also have a training session for volunteers in the afternoon.

Nugent has sparked controversy for past comments

As a musician, Nugent is well known for hits like “Cat Scratch Fever” and “Just What the Doctor Ordered.”

However, last year’s “Adios Mofo ‘23” tour was announced as his last, according to his website, and there’s no indication he will play music at the Overland Park fundraiser.

Nugent, also an avid hunter, has made news over the years for his political remarks.

In 2014, he called then-president Barack Obama a “subhuman mongrel,” a remark for which he later apologized.

In 2022, he was filmed at a Trump rally telling supporters, “I love you people madly but I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the marxists and the communists.”

Last year a concert on his farewell tour in Birmingham, Alabama, was canceled after people threatened to boycott the brewer promoting it. Also last year, Nugent supported other high-profile conservatives who called for a boycott of Anheuser-Busch for working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Kline is a former JoCo DA whose law license is now suspended

Kline was Attorney General of Kansas from 2003 to 2007 before becoming Johnson County District Attorney in 2007.

During his legal tenure, he was known for his opposition to abortion.

In 2013, his license to practice law was suspended indefinitely by the Kansas Supreme Court due to unethical conduct and mishandling of medical records in an abortion-related case.

He is now listed as an associate professor of law at Liberty University School of Law in Lynchburg, Virginia.