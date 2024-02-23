Blue Valley School Buzz: Community Connection Point with the BOE set for Feb. 29

Blue Valley community members have an opportunity to engage with the Board of Education from 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 29 in the Oxford Middle library.

Community Connection Point gives Blue Valley community members an opportunity to talk with Board of Education members in a less formal setting. Hosted at various schools around the district, the round-table conversation format allows for great conversations about topics of interest in the community.

A sign-up is available for patrons who have questions for board members, but no sign-up is required to attend. More information about Community Connection Point with the BOE is available on the district’s website.