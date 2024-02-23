Each week during the 2024 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Johnson County lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is a submission from Republican Rep. Carl Turner of Kansas House District 28, which currently covers parts of Leawood and Overland Park.

Democratic Sen. Cindy Holscher of Overland Park and Democratic Rep. Dennis Miller of Olathe both submitted a columns earlier this week. The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

Four years ago, a new chapter began in my life. I had the honor of taking my 30-plus years of business experience in the private sector and applying them to my new job as a representative in the Kansas House.

That background landed me on impactful committees of Taxation, Health and Human Services, Legislative Modernization and as Vice Chair of Energy Utilities and Telecommunications in addition to interim committee assignments in the summer.

My purpose for entering elected office and my focus while serving is to promote good public policy that is in the best long-term interests of my district and the state. Too often I see bad policy decisions that result in bad outcomes and then more bad policy to “fix” the problem.

While press coverage may say otherwise, there are few simple issues in Topeka. Most are complex with many aspects impacting various interests.

On the Energy Committee, we look at the rapidly changing sources and uses of energy and how best to transition in the new with the old while balancing cost and reliability.

We recently brought all parties together to develop legislation that increases opportunities for rooftop solar systems while not adversely impacting the electric distribution system.

On the Health and Human Services Committee, we have passed several bills that allow transferability of professional licenses between states. These “compacts” address workforce shortage issues and make sense for both the health care providers and the patients they serve.

On the Taxation Committee, we have developed plans for broad tax reduction on social security, property, food and income taxes that are sustainable and growth-oriented. So far none have gotten past the governor’s veto pen.

I also have several bills in process to help constituents that have contacted me with problems with the Homestead refund, income tax withholdings and sales tax on motor vehicle purchases.

On the Legislative Modernization Committee, our recent focus has been on improving cybersecurity in state branches and agencies. Audits show that it has not been prioritized as it should be, so we will soon be introducing legislation to align responsibility, accountability and funding for cybersecurity to make sure state information and assets are properly protected.

My commitment is to continue to develop and promote good public policy by listening, asking questions, finding solutions and leading.

It is an honor to serve District 28. Please contact me if you have a question, would like to share your ideas or if I can be of assistance to you or your family.

The best way to reach me is at carl.turner@house.ks.gov.