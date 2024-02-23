fbpx
Man in stable condition after rollover crash in downtown Shawnee

A vehicle rolled over and crashed on eastbound Johnson Drive near Quivira Road Thursday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
A man in his 60s suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash on Johnson Drive in downtown Shawnee Thursday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Johnson Drive, just east of Quivira Road.

A 2004 Cadillac CTS was eastbound on Johnson Drive when it hit a street light pole, rolled over, clipped a Ford F-150 and then stopped on its roof.

Firefighters had to remove the driver’s door to remove the trapped man safely.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the man to an area trauma center in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police closed all lanes of Johnson Drive immediately following the crash.

All lanes reopened before 10:15 p.m.

