Obituaries February 23, 2024

Local obituaries from Feb. 16-22

Below is a list of local obituaries from Feb. 16 to 22, 2024.

Alexander Kayalakkakatu Mathew
Barbara C Campbell
Hugh Eugene Beaman
Robert Geoffrey Ulmer
Kathleen Mary Moser
Gary Dean Koeneman
John H. Calvert, JD
Lynn C. Hoover
Betty McCullough Nunley
Bob Ondrejka
Rachel Leigh Silk
Gloria D Long
Janet Rosanna Ewing
Rajamani Danushkodi