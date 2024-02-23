A 16-year-old Olathe Northwest High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Friday, police say.

The weapon was reported to administrators around 11:20 a.m., during lunch at the school.

In an email to Olathe Northwest families, Principal Chris Zuck said a student told school administrators that a fellow student may have a weapon in their backpack.

“Immediately upon being notified, our School Resource Officer went to remove the student from the cafeteria and further investigate, following the district’s safety protocols,” Zuck said in the email. “There was an altercation between the student and the SRO and school administration.”

Olathe Police Sergeant John Moncayo confirmed that a loaded handgun was found in the student’s backpack.

Police have only identified the student as a 16-year-old male.

“Staff acted quickly to diffuse the situation and remove the student from their belongings,” Zuck said in the email to families. “It is important to note that at no point was the gun used, and there is no threat to Olathe Northwest.”

Olathe Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this investigation to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

“Our top priority is always the safety of our students and staff,” Zuck said. “We’d like to thank the Olathe Police Department for their help with this situation and our student who reported a concern to our staff members.”

No injuries were reported.

The incident comes nearly two years after an Olathe East High School student brought a gun to school and started firing when confronted by a school resource officer and administrator in the school’s main office.

That shooting ended with the student, Jaylon Elmore, injured, along with School Resource Officer Erik Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel.

Elmore remains in Johnson County Sheriff’s Office custody, facing multiple charges from the incident, including attempted capital murder and firearm possession by a felon. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 7.