A new governing body code of ethics is on the books in Prairie Village.

The Prairie Village City Council on Tuesday voted 10-1 to approve an update to its code of ethics policy that now only applies to the governing body. Councilmember Lori Sharp cast the lone dissenting vote, and Councilmember Nick Reddell was absent.

This comes three months after the city council dismissed ethics complaints filed by resident Mike Sullinger against several councilmembers and Mayor Eric Mikkelson — who Sullinger and others also unsuccessfully tried to recall numerous times in 2023.

The complaints prompted an update to the code of ethics policy, which had gone untouched since 2008 — and left how to handle such complaints entirely up to the council committee of the whole.

New city attorney says changes are meaningful

City Attorney Alex Aggen said he supports what he described as meaningful changes his recent predecessor David Waters made to the city’s code of ethics.

Aggen said the policy and the updates are self-enforced, but city leaders are also expected to hold each other accountable.

One clause, which was slightly tweaked in the policy, prohibits former city leaders who were on the city council in the past 12 months from being a primary representative on a project they had previously been involved in during their time on the governing body.

The original terms of that prohibition as spelled out in that clause — dubbed the late case interest clause — had no time constraints. Aggen added that the clause poses no threat to a former councilmember’s freedom of speech or ability to express their opinion.

“We’re trying to avoid that appearance of conflict to ensure that there never even is a conflict (of interest), without necessarily infringing on someone’s free speech,” Aggen said.

Complaints will be reviewed by the city attorney

Here is the process outlined in the new policy for submitting and investigating a code of ethics complaint:

Under the new policy, a written code of ethics complaint must be written, signed, notarized and sent to the city clerk who will forward it to the mayor, city administrator, city attorney and the accused governing body member.

The city attorney is responsible for investigating code of ethics complaints and can bring in an outside attorney to help or present their findings to the council committee of the whole if necessary.

If the investigation finds that any part of the code was broken, then the evidence can be presented to the council committee of the whole and the accused member can say their piece at that time.

Penalties, determined by the council committee of the whole, include ethics training, a written warning, a formal resolution of public censure or take necessary steps to oust that governing body member.

On the other hand, if the city attorney deems the complaint based on political, personal or policy disagreements, then no presentations need to be made to the council committee of the whole.

A full overview of the updates to the code of ethics policy can be found in city documents below, starting on page 92.

Sullinger’s complaint pertained to housing recommendations

Sullinger, who has been an outspoken critic of the city’s 2022 housing recommendations, submitted an eight-page ethics complaint against Mayor Mikkelson and five councilmembers in September 2023.

Generally, Sullinger contends in the complaint that some city leaders who worked on the housing recommendations had a conflict of interest because of their connections to a local organization that has attainable housing as part of its focus area.

The work of the organization, United Community Services of Johnson County, led to the creation of the ad hoc housing committee that developed the housing recommendations that were ultimately advanced by the city council in June 2022.

In November 2023, former city attorney Waters recommended the city council dismiss the complaints because they appeared “to be based on more personal, political or policy disagreements.”

Go deeper: Watch the entire discussion online here, starting at 56:59.